













Koreans taste like action: Netflix launches trailer for Black Knight

This trailer for Black Knight gives us a better look at the story of the legendary 5-8 dealer and Sa-wol, a refugee with a thirst for justice, in their fight against the powerful Cheonmyeong Group, in a dystopian, post-apocalyptic version of Korea.

In Black KnightPlagued by extreme air pollution, the 1% of the surviving population in this country depends on breathing masks and fights for their lives every day.

Delivery man 5-8 must risk his life to bring oxygen and other essential goods to people during the day, while at night he is in charge of waging a fight against the corruption of the Cheonmyeong group that controls a world that is in ruins.

Black Knight

We also recommend: Netflix: Everything that will arrive in May 2023

Who are the protagonists of Black Knight?

In addition to the 5-8 delivery man played by actor Kim Woo-bin, in Black Knight we have Ryu Seok (Song Seung-heon), the heir to Cheonmyeong, is the bitter enemy of the film’s hero, because his cruel worldview does not include refugees and he always makes plans to realize his dark ambitions.

Seol-ah (that’s me), a member of the Defense Intelligence Command, warns that the chaos could spiral out of control at any time, so he investigates Cheonmyeong’s sinister secrets.

Black Knight It promises not only drama and action sequences, but also sand dune chases, spectacular showdowns, and hand-to-hand combat between heroes and villains.

This series is based on Lee Yoon-gyun’s Delivery Knight webcomic and will premiere on May 12, 2023. What do you think? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.