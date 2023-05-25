













Korean Webcomic Blamed for Using AI-Made Mushoku Tensei Art

mushoku tensei is one of the most popular isekai of the moment and is preparing for its second season. However, it seems that patterns of his art are recognized in the work of The Knight King created by Blue Line Studio whose launch was just on May 22, 2023.

Nonetheless, fans immediately recognized the work’s resemblances in specific sequences. Although it was not all, in fact, a kind of Groot was also noticed, the popular Marvel character who belongs to the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy.

Source: Blue Line Studio

However, after all the criticism received, the study revealed that a AI to correct the original artwork and because of this, the plagiarisms that did not point to this occurred. Despite this, fans of mushoku tensei They will closely follow the work after these unpleasant incidents.

The Knight King now released a revised version. Let’s see how the story continues.

When does the second season of Mushoku Tensei come out?

It will return in the summer season of 2023.

It is a delivery of fantasy and magic of isekai demography, we will see our protagonist who deals with a world full of conflicts that he is willing to endure in pursuit of a reboot.

