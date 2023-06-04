Baritone Taehan Kim (2000) from Korea won the Queen Elisabeth Competition on Saturday. The Dutch finalist Maria Warenberg did not get a place in the ranking, which runs from first to sixth prize. Second through sixth prizes went respectively to contra-alto Jasmin White (1993, USA), soprano Julia Muzychenko-Greenhalgh (1994, Russia), mezzo-soprano Floriane Hasler (1994, France), bass Inho Jeong (1991, Korea) and mezzo-soprano Juliette Mey (2000, France). The two public awards from the Flemish and Walloon radio and television channels that broadcast the competition went to Sílvia Sequeira (1992, Portugal) and Jasmin White respectively.

The Queen Elisabeth Competition is an important international classical music competition that is held annually in Brussels. The current form alternates four disciplines per year: violin, piano, cello and vocals. Six of the twelve finalists are ranked. The other six are awarded the title laureate, good for a prize of 4,000 euros. Kim goes home with 25,000 euros and a series of concerts in and outside Belgium.

There had been no Dutchman in the final since 2010. The last time a Dutchman won a prize was in that same year, when pianist Hannes Minnaar won third prize. On 7 and 8 June, Maria Warenberg will sing at Flagey in Brussels at a recital with the other laureates. Next year, the Queen Elisabeth Competition will focus on the violin.