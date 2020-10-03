Most women have very oily skin. Makeup on such skin does not last long. Apart from this, layers of beauty products also get deposited on the skin, due to which the face looks quite bad. Makeup can be made safe and durable by trying a few easy beauty hacks.

You must have heard about Korean beauty. They have solutions for every beauty problem. We are talking about the Korean beauty hack ‘Jamsu Technik’. This technique is considered a boon for oily skin. Let’s know about Jamsu Technik and its benefits.

What is Jamsu Technik?



Jamsu is a Korean word meaning ‘to mingle’. This is a very popular Korean hack. It not only helps make the makeup last longer but gives matte effect without drying the skin. This technique is very effective during the summer season. This does not spoil your makeup for long, even in humid weather.

How does Jamsu Technik work?

First of all, clean your face with a good cleanser or toner.

Apply foundation or concealer on your face. Apply face powder over the foundation.

After this, soak your face in ice water for 10 to 15 minutes and then wipe the face with a towel.

Ice water makes skin pores smaller. The foundation blends into your skin.

In this way, a perfect base is prepared for makeup.

Keep these things in mind

Moisturize your face thoroughly before applying foundation or concealer.

Blend it well with a beauty blender and apply powder to the face with a fluffy brush.

When your base makeup is ready, use Jamsu Technik.

Fill a large bowl with ice water and submerge your face.

Tie your hair so that the hair does not appear on the face.

Do not submerge your face in water for more than 15 seconds. This can make the skin very dry.

If your skin is already dry, do not immerse your face in water for long.

The Korean hack is very popular for keeping the makeup intact for a long time. If you have oily skin, don’t panic, follow the Jamsu technique and keep your makeup safe.