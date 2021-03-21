South Korea has postponed the launch of a medium-sized surveillance satellite, and of the next generation, due to problems with the carrier missile, according to the South Korean broadcaster KBS World on Sunday.

The 540-kilogram satellite, loaded on the Russian Soyuz 2.1 A missile, was scheduled to launch from the Baikonur missile launcher in Kazakhstan, Saturday morning, at 3-7 minutes local time.

The Ministry of Science, Information Technology and Communications said that the launch was delayed to 3-7 minutes tomorrow evening, KST, due to problems detected at the top of the carrier missile.

The satellite was transferred to Kazakhstan in late January, where engineers from the Korea Institute for Space Research conducted inspections and pumped fuel, and successfully completed preparations for the launch over a period of about 50 days.

The satellite, which is equipped with a locally developed imaging sensor system, will provide videos for accurate monitoring at a distance of 497.8 km above the surface of the Earth.