When Korean hip-hop artist Tablo (Epik High) became world famous in the early years of social media, he immediately discovered the downside. According to a worldwide conspiracy theorist had forged his degree from the prestigious Stanford University. In authentic Tablo goes through his life with Vice Correspondent Dexter Thomas. He talks about his strict upbringing and the despair he was driven to by the threats against him. This grand narrative also explores the power of social media and charts the hip-hop scene in Korea. The podcast poignantly demonstrates the effect a hateful obsession of a group of strangers can have on an individual. In the midst of the plot, Tablo even becomes estranged from himself.

Life of Tablo 10 episodes of 30-42 min. Vice/ iHeart