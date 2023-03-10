An Woo-jin, 23, is one of the top pitchers in South Korea. In 2022, he led the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), the country’s top league, in earned run and strikeout average.

However, the KBO did not invite him to play in the World Baseball Classic, an international tournament this month that includes major league stars.

The KBO has said it excluded An, who has been followed by allegations that he assaulted his high school teammates, because it sees him as a reputational liability. He, too, was not considered for an award as the best pitcher in the KBO.

No charges have been filed, and An has said the reports of his bullying, for which he apologized at the time, were exaggerated. However, many South Koreans support the exclusion of it.

Over the course of the past two decades, allegations of bullying and school violence have played an increasingly prominent role in South Korean culture—Netflix even has a hit series on the subject, “The Glory.”

Entertainment agencies check the backgrounds of aspiring pop stars for evidence of past bullying. And President Yoon Suk Yeol just withdrew Jung Soon-shin’s appointment as head of the National Bureau of Investigation following reports that Jung’s son had bullied a classmate in 2017, and that Jung defended him instead. to hold you accountable.

Many South Koreans believe that bullies irreparably damage the lives of victims, said Jihoon Kim, a criminologist at the University of Alabama who has studied bullying in South Korea.

Takedowns of accused bullies are popular, despite concerns about credibility, since many allegations are anonymous. Some critics have also questioned whether the damage done to reputations is disproportionate to the offences.

A national conversation around school bullying began in the 1990s, after several targets of such bullying died by suicide. A 2004 law preventing bullying was seen as a moment of reckoning, but a lack of mental health services for bullies and their victims has persisted, said Jun Sung Hong, a professor of social work at Wayne State University. in Michigan, who has written about bullying in South Korea.

In 2021, two professional volleyball players, twin sisters Lee Jae-yeong and Lee Da-yeong, then 24, were kicked out of their Korean clubs after admitting they had verbally abused their teammates in high school.

That sparked a wave of bullying allegations against other athletes and a request by then-President Moon Jae-in that the Ministry of Culture “make special efforts to eradicate the problem.”

An’s troubles began in 2017, when a television network reported that he had assaulted younger players on his high school team. Police determined that An, then 17, had beaten four younger students, police records indicated.

The students decided not to press charges, assuring that An’s conduct had not been serious. That same year, the Kiwoom Heroes signed An for 600 million won, about $470,000. No new allegations have surfaced, but the claims still cast a shadow over him.

This year’s World Baseball Classic team was selected with an eye to the “symbolic meaning, responsibility and price that comes with representing the Country,” said Lee Kyong-ho, the KBO spokesman.

By: JOHN YOON and MIKE IVES