Korean Peninsula | The US soldier who escaped to North Korea is on his way to his homeland, the US thanked Sweden for its help

The incident has been described as one of the few diplomatic successes between the United States, China and North Korea.

Koreans a US soldier who crossed the border to the north in July Travis King was Finnish time Thursday morning on a plane on his way to the United States. They tell about it news channel CNN and Reuters news agency.

National Security Advisor to the President of the United States Jake Sullivan thanked not only the US players and China but also Sweden for King’s return negotiations.

“We thank the Swedish government for its diplomatic role in acting as a protectorate of the United States in North Korea,” said Sullivan.

Protectorate is a country that helps another country in a diplomatic dispute that does not have a representation in the country where the dispute is taking place.

US sources say Sweden for the public broadcasting company SVT, that Sweden’s role in King’s return was “decisive”. The United States was already in contact with Sweden in July.

“We have been in close contact with Sweden almost every day,” says one of SVT’s sources.

King’s was said to be held by the United States on Wednesday. Before his flight to the United States, he had been deported to China, according to North Korean state media.

King was handed over to the US ambassador to China to Nicholas Burns In Dandong, China, near the North Korean border. King was transported to the border between China and North Korea by a Swedish convoy.

King ran from South Korea across the border from the Inter-Korean Joint Security Area in July. He was scheduled to travel to the United States for disciplinary action over allegations of abuse in South Korea. According to North Korea, he said he fled to the country because of inhumane treatment and racial discrimination by the United States.

So far, according to CNN, it is not known what kind of disciplinary actions await King in the United States. According to military officials, he crossed the border into North Korea “intentionally and without permission.”