Korean Peninsula | The influential sister of North Korea's leader warned of a growing danger

April 29, 2023
South Korea and the United States signed an agreement based on which the United States would respond with force to a possible nuclear attack by North Korea.

of the United States and the agreement between South Korea will only lead to an even more serious danger, warns the North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un influential sister Kim Yo-jong. His statement was reported by North Korean state media.

The presidents of the United States and South Korea said on Wednesday that a possible attack by North Korea with nuclear weapons would also be met with nuclear weapons.

In his statement, Kim underlined that the more the United States and South Korea organize nuclear weapons exercises and place nuclear weapons near the Korean Peninsula, the more strongly North Korea will rely on its right to defend itself in a corresponding manner.

the president of South Korea By Yoon Suk-yeol according to him, his country and the United States have agreed to immediate bilateral consultations if North Korea attacks.

“The response will be swift, overwhelming and decisive, backed by the full might of the coalition, including US nuclear weapons,” Yoon said on Wednesday.

As part of a new agreement between South Korea and the United States, a submarine carrying US nuclear ballistic missiles will visit a South Korean port for the first time in decades.

Kim saidthat with the agreement between South Korea and the United States, the peace and security of both Northeast Asia and the entire world will be exposed to even more serious danger.

“And that’s an act that can never be welcomed,” Kim continued.

For years, North Korea has defied the sanctions imposed on it and continued its nuclear weapons and missile programs. In addition, North Korea has sworn that it is not giving up its nuclear weapons, which it considers as insurance for the continuation of the current leadership.

North Korea has conducted numerous missile tests since the beginning of the year. In addition, this year the country has conducted its first test with a ballistic missile that uses solid fuel, which is considered a significant technical breakthrough for the North Korean armed forces.

