November 20, 2023
Korean Peninsula | South Korea: North Korea tries again to launch a spy satellite

North Korea last tried to launch a satellite in August. At that time, the attempt failed.

North Korea has announced that it will try to launch a satellite into orbit around the Earth possibly as early as Wednesday. North Korea notified the Japanese Coast Guard on Monday.

The satellite’s launch window extends from Wednesday to more than a week after the first day of December.

South Korea and Japan immediately announced preparations for the launch of the satellite. South Korea’s intelligence service said earlier this month that North Korea’s preparations to launch a spy satellite have advanced a long way.

According to South Korea, North Korea supplies Russia with weapons in exchange for Russian space technology.

