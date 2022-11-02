Korean Peninsula | South Korea fired missiles close to its northern neighbor’s territorial waters

A North Korean ballistic missile landed near South Korea’s territorial waters for the first time on Wednesday. South Korea’s president described the launch as a regional attack.

South Korea the armed forces says it fired three air-launched missiles near the inter-Korean territorial water border. The launches are a response to North Korea’s previous missile launch.

President of South Korea Yoon Suk-yeol previously described North Korea’s Wednesday missile launch as effectively a regional attack.

In a statement released by his office, the president referred to a North Korean ballistic missile that reportedly crossed the disputed territorial waters between the two countries and landed near South Korean territorial waters.

South Korea says that it has now fired its missiles to a similar distance from North Korea’s territorial waters. The missile that reached the closest of North Korea’s missiles on Wednesday landed only 57 kilometers from the coast of South Korea.

The statement from the President’s office emphasizes that it is the first time since the division of the Korean peninsula that a missile has landed near South Korea’s territorial waters. The peninsula was divided in 1953 at the end of the Korean War.

A news broadcast warning of North Korea’s missile launch was shown in Seoul, South Korea on Wednesday.

of the European Council chairman Charles Michel has condemned the missile strikes by North Korea.

Michel tweeted that he was appalled by North Korea’s aggressive and irresponsible behavior after the country launched missiles into South Korea’s territorial waters.

He expressed the European Union’s support and solidarity for South Korea and other countries in the region.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby called North Korea’s actions “reckless”.

“We condemn these missile launches and North Korea’s reckless decision to fire a missile across the sea border of the Republic of Korea,” he said.

Kirby also accused North Korea of ​​secretly sending “significant” amounts of artillery shells to Russia and that the United States is trying to track the shipments.

Its southern neighbor according to the armed forces, North Korea has launched at least twenty missiles today. In addition, according to the South Korean armed forces, North Korea has fired hundreds of artillery shells into the sea border area between the two countries.

South Korea’s armed forces previously issued a statement saying that a missile landing near South Korea’s territorial waters was an extremely rare incident. The statement also emphasized that the launch cannot be accepted. The armed forces said they would respond to the provocation strictly.

Due to the missile launches, South Korea issued an airstrike warning to Ulleungdo Island, which is located off the country’s east coast. In addition, the island’s inhabitants were instructed to evacuate to the nearest underground shelter. The warnings were broadcast on national television.

South Korean President Yoon convened the National Security Council over the missile launches and ordered that the missile launches be responded to with swift and severe action.

Japan also confirmed that North Korea had launched ballistic missiles. The country’s coast guard urged ships to be careful.

“With rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula, I would like to hold a meeting on national security as soon as possible,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters.

Before the recent missile launch, North Korea had issued warnings regarding mutual air war exercises between its southern neighbor and the United States. According to North Korea, the exercises in question are preparation for a possible attack.

Hundreds of warplanes from both South Korea and the United States have participated in the Vigilant Storm military exercise.

A high-ranking North Korean official Pak Jong-chon’s according to the military exercises are aggressive and provocative, North Korean state media reported on Wednesday.

According to Paki, the name of the exercises has echoes of Aavikkomyrski (Desert Storm). It was a US-led military offensive in the Persian Gulf in 1990-1991 after Iraq had conquered Kuwait.

Pak threatened that the North Korean armed forces would take countermeasures if the US and South Korea tried to use armed force against North Korea. According to him, the countries would have to pay “the most terrible price in history”.

“ “As far as I remember, North Korea has never made such a provocation.” – Professor Park Won-gon

Analysts have described the launch as one of North Korea’s most threatening in many years.

“To protest the US-South Korea joint military exercise, Pyongyang appears to have conducted one of the most aggressive and threatening weapons tests against South Korea,” Sejong Institute researcher Cheong Seong-chang told news agency AFP.

In March 2010, a North Korean submarine fired torpedoes at the South Korean ship Cheonan. 46 sailors died in the attack, 16 of whom were doing their military service.

In November of the same year, North Korea fired artillery fire at a South Korean border island, killing two marines. Both of those killed were young conscripts.

“This is now a dangerous and unstable situation that could lead to armed conflicts,” Cheong added.

North Korea has recently launched several missiles, some of which the country has said are related to the use of tactical nuclear weapons. The United States and South Korea have repeatedly warned that missile tests could lead to the testing of nuclear weapons. The nuclear test would be North Korea’s seventh.

The Vigilant Storm air war exercise has been preceded by a 12-day naval war exercise.

“As far as I remember, North Korea has never done such a provocation when South Korea and the United States have organized their joint military exercises,” Ewha University professor Park Won-gon told news agency AFP.

“This is a serious threat,” he added, describing North Korea as confident about its nuclear weapons capabilities.