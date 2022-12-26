Korean Peninsula | North Korean drones probably crossed the border without permission: South Korea fired warning shots

In response, the South Korean armed forces sent, among other things, helicopters and airplanes. One plane fell to the ground for an as yet unknown reason.

from North Korea the future drones probably crossed the South Korean border on Monday, Reuters and Yonhap news agencies say.

In response, the South Korean armed forces sent helicopters, fighter jets and other aircraft. One South Korean KA-1 model plane crashed about 140 kilometers from Seoul shortly after takeoff.

The reason for the fall is currently unknown. The two members of the plane’s crew were not injured in the incident.

South Korea According to the military, several “unidentified objects” were spotted in the area of ​​Gyeonggi Province. These suspected drones crossed the borders of Korea and flew towards Gimpo City, Ganghwa Island and Paju City.

The South Korean armed forces condemned what happened and called it a clear “provocation”.

Korea JoongAng Daily – newspaper, there would have been five objects, and the armed forces did not manage to shoot them down during their operation. One of them also flew over the capital Seoul for a while.

Authorities suspended traffic at Incheon and Gimpo airports for about an hour because of the objects.

An armed forces source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Yonhap that the armed forces were also able to make visual contact with the objects. According to him, the operational activity due to the suspected drones is still in progress. It has not been possible to verify whether the drones were armed.

South Korea’s military also said it fired warning shots at the objects.

Last the confirmed case of a North Korean drone crossing the South Korean border is from 2017.

However, Pyongyang has conducted numerous missile tests recently, and according to experts, it is possibly preparing for a new nuclear test.