Korean Peninsula | North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles, South Korea says

Korean Peninsula|A day earlier, North Korea had condemned the joint three-day military exercises of South Korea, Japan and the United States.

North Korea has launched two short-range ballistic missiles, South Korea’s military says. North Korea launched the first missile a little after five o’clock local time on Monday morning, and the second just ten minutes after that.

According to the South Korean armed forces, the first of the missiles flew a distance of about 600 kilometers, while the flight of the latter remained 120 kilometers long. According to the military, South Korean and US officials are currently analyzing the technical details.

South Korea’s armed forces say they have strengthened surveillance in preparation for new launches. North Korea’s state news agency has not offered immediate confirmation of the missile launch.

Last week, North Korea said it had successfully tested several warhead missiles, but South Korea said the launch ended in a mid-air explosion.

Koreans relations between are at their weakest for years.

In response to North Korea’s repeated missile launches, South Korea has completely suspended a military agreement to reduce tensions. It also resumed playing propaganda broadcasts from loudspeakers on the North Korean side and has been conducting heavy-duty exercises near the border between the two countries.

Recently, there has also been a kind of balloon fight between the countries. North Korea has sent balloons filled with waste to the South. The South Korean activist, on the other hand, has confirmed that he used balloons to send propaganda leaflets and memory sticks to the northern neighbor with, among other things, Korean pop music.

North Korea condemned the three-day joint military exercises of South Korea, Japan and the United States on Sunday, calling the trio to act as an Asian version of the military alliance NATO, and warned of the consequences.

North Korea has always criticized joint exercises and claimed that the two countries are practicing for an attack. South Korea, for its part, said on Sunday that the latest drills were a continuation of regular defense drills that have been held for years.

In turn, South Korea has recently been concerned about the warming between North Korea and Russia.

North Korea is accused of supplying Russia with weapons that it could use in its war of aggression in Ukraine. President of Russia Vladimir Putin met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at a summit in Pyongyang, North Korea in June.