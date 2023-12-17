Korean Peninsula | North Korea launched two missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan

Representatives of the United States and South Korea met in Washington over the weekend to discuss nuclear deterrence in the event of a conflict with North Korea.

South Korea according to the army, North Korea launched two ballistic missiles at the end of the week, Reuters reports.

First, North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile on Sunday local time. On Monday, North Korea launched a long-range ballistic missile. According to South Korea, both missiles ended up in the Sea of ​​Japan.

According to Japan's Ministry of Defense, North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile on Monday with a potential range that could cover the entire United States. Calculated on the basis of the flight path, depending on the weight of the warhead, the range of Monday's missile could be more than 15,000 kilometers, according to the Japanese ministry.

The United States has condemned North Korea's launches.

“These launches, like other ballistic missile launches by Pyongyang this year, violate several UN Security Council resolutions,” a US State Department spokesman said in a statement, according to Reuters.

of the United States and South Korean representatives met in Washington over the weekend to discuss nuclear deterrence in the event of a conflict with North Korea.

The countries' joint statement on Saturday warned that the current North Korean regime would end if North Korea launches a nuclear attack against the United States or South Korea.

North Korea's defense ministry said the nuclear weapons drills planned by the US and South Korea for next year are a “clear declaration of nuclear confrontation”.

“Any attempt to use armed forces against North Korea will result in a pre-emptive and deadly countermeasure,” North Korea threatened via its KCNA news agency.

North Korea has conducted a record number of missile tests this year. In November, North Korea successfully launched a spy satellite after several failed launch attempts.