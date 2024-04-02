Korean Peninsula | North Korea launched another ballistic missile

The missile test is the third that North Korea has conducted this year.

North Korea launched a medium-range ballistic missile on Tuesday, South Korea's military says. The news agency AFP reported on the matter, among others.

The missile test is the third that North Korea has conducted this year. The second missile launch that preceded it was done in mid-March, the first was in January. The UN has imposed sanctions on North Korea, prohibiting ballistic missile tests.

South Korea according to the military, the missile was spotted around 7 am local time. According to the military, North Korea launched a missile from the area of ​​the capital Pyongyang into the East Sea, also known as the Sea of ​​Japan.

According to South Korea's military, it has “intensified monitoring and is closely sharing relevant information with the United States and Japan,” according to AFP.

“We strongly condemn North Korea's flagrant provocation, which threatens peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula,” the military says. According to the army, the missile flew about 600 kilometers before ending up in the sea.

Japan has confirmed the launch of the missile, according to AFP. Prime minister of the country Fumio Kishida said that North Korea has “repeatedly launched ballistic missiles” this year. According to Kishida, the cases are a threat to regional security and “completely unacceptable”.

According to the South Korean military, it was probably a missile with a hypersonic tip, South Korean news agency Yonhap tells. Hypersonic missiles can already be fitted with a standard warhead or a nuclear warhead, depending on their model.

President of South Korea Yoon Suk-yeol commented on the missile test by saying that North Korea is trying to cause confusion in South Korea, the news agency Reuters reports. Parliamentary elections will be held in South Korea in April.

Missile test was made at a time that is only days after Russia stopped the UN's monitoring of North Korea's sanctions violations, AFP says. The monitoring was stopped amid an investigation into alleged arms transfers between Russia and North Korea.

The export and import of weapons is also prohibited in the sanctions that the UN has imposed on North Korea. Recently, North Korea has strengthened its relations with Russia, which is a long-time ally of North Korea.

North Korea has so far not commented on the situation, AFP says.