Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Korean Peninsula | North Korea has launched two ballistic missiles towards the Sea of ​​Japan, says South Korea

March 14, 2023
North Korea is testing its missiles for the second time in a few days.

North Korea has launched two short-range ballistic missiles, South Korea says.

According to South Korea’s armed forces, the northern neighbor launched the missiles towards the Sea of ​​Japan. The armed forces are said to have strengthened their monitoring in case of new launches.

North Korea is testing its missiles for the second time in a few days. The country announced yesterday that it had tested two submarine-launched nuclear missiles.

On Monday, South Korea and the United States began their largest joint military exercises in five years. The duo’s military exercises have irritated North Korea, and the country has often responded to them with missile tests.

