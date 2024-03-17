Korean Peninsula | North Korea fired missiles into the sea while Blinken was visiting South Korea

The missiles ended up in the sea east of the Korean peninsula.

North Korea fired ballistic missiles into the sea on the night between Sunday and Monday for the first time in two months, South Korea's armed forces said, according to the Reuters news agency.

According to the South Korean armed forces, North Korea fired several missiles from the south of the capital Pyongyang. The missiles ended up on the eastern side of the Korean peninsula.

Japan has also said that it has detected missiles. Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida condemned what happened.

“North Korea's actions threaten peace and security in the region,” Kishida said, according to Reuters.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is currently visiting Seoul, South Korea. He will participate in the conference starting on Monday, the theme of which is the promotion of democracy. The conference is organized by the President of the United States Joe Biden at the instigation of. In Seoul, Blinken will meet, among others, the foreign minister of South Korea Cho Tae-yulin.