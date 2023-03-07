Korean Peninsula | North Korea accuses the United States of deliberately increasing tensions

The dictatorship’s comments are related to the air exercises conducted by the United States and South Korea on Monday, in which the B-52H bomber also took part.

North Korea has accused the United States of deliberately escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula, Reuters, AFP and Yonhap news agencies report.

The comments of the foreign ministry of the dictatorial state are connected to the joint air war exercises between the United States and South Korea. At least one US B-52H bomber participated in the exercises held on Monday. The plane in question can also carry nuclear weapons.

“Despite our repeated warnings, the US continues to deliberately make the situation worse. A recent joint air exercise – – clearly shows that the US plan to use nuclear weapons on the DPRK [Korean demokraattinen kansantasavalta] against will be carried forward at the level of actual war,” the Foreign Ministry said in a press release, according to state news agency KCNA.

Ministry also criticized Seoul and Washington’s Freedom Shield military exercises starting next week. According to their own press release, the purpose of the allied states is to “strengthen defense capabilities” due to the changing security situation and North Korea’s aggression.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un sister Kim Yo-jong on the other hand, said that if the United States uses armed force against Pyongyang’s strategic weapons tests, it will be interpreted as a declaration of war. With strategic weapons, Kim Yo-jong refers to nuclear weapons and missile tests.

The South Korean Ministry of Defense considers it possible that North Korea is planning some kind of provocation in response to the Freedom Shield military exercises.