Korean Peninsula | Garbage balls sent by North Korea disrupt international air traffic

Korean Peninsula|South Korea’s largest airport is located only about 40 kilometers from the North Korean border.

North Korea The garbage balls sent to South Korea are also disrupting international air traffic, reports the AFP news agency.

North Korea has sent at the end of May starting with a total of more than a thousand balloons across the border into South Korea. Garbage bags full of garbage are tied to the balloons.

Garbage balloons have already disrupted at least 115 passenger flights and affected more than 10,000 passengers, says a South Korean MP Jeong Jun-ho.

For example, long-haul flights from San Francisco, Vancouver and Los Angeles have had to land at Cheongju Airport, about a hundred kilometers from the capital Seoul, because of garbage balls.

In terms of passenger numbers Incheon International Airport, South Korea’s largest and especially serving the capital Seoul, had to be closed for about three hours in June when a debris ball sent by North Korea landed on the station’s runway.

Incheon International Airport is located only about 40 kilometers from the North Korean border.

Jeong describes the garbage ball events as “the epitome of Korea risk”. Korea risk refers to investors’ caution in investing in South Korea due to the unpredictability of North Korea.

South Korean activists have answered into waste balls by sending, among other things, K-pop recordings and the leader of North Korea across the North Korean border Kim Jong-un critical leaflets.

Correction 3.7. at 11.11 Removed from the story, a photo provided by a photo agency, originating from the Ministry of Defense of South Korea. Based on the review carried out by the editor, the picture turned out to be probably made by artificial intelligence.