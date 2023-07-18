Korean Peninsula | A US soldier crossed the North Korean border without permission

The UN command team monitoring the border area believes that the person who crossed the border has been arrested.

of the United States the citizen has crossed the North Korean border without a permit and has probably been arrested, the news agencies AFP and Reuters and a South Korean newspaper say, among others Dong-a Ilbo.

According to Dong-a Ilbo and Reuters, the person who crossed the border is a US army soldier. AFP says that due to the armistice agreement, neither the South Korean nor the US authorities could pick up the US citizen back to South Korea.

According to Reuters, the soldier was visiting the joint security zone between South and North Korea (Joint Security Area, JSA), overseen by the US-administered UN Command Group. The JSA is located in the Demilitarized Zone between the Koreas.

The UN command group said on Tuesday on Twitter that they believe North Korea has detained an American. The command group says they are talking to the North Korean armed forces to clarify the situation.

About Located 40 kilometers northwest of Seoul, the capital of South Korea JSA is the only point where the soldiers of the Koreas stand face to face. JSA is also a popular tourist destination.

According to AFP, North Korea has kept its border closed and reduced the number of soldiers on JSA since the start of the corona pandemic.

of the United States State Department prohibit citizens of the country from traveling to North Korea, as they risk being detained for long periods of time. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, US citizens need a special permit from the ministry to cross the border.

According to Reuters, the ban was imposed after an American student was arrested in North Korea in 2016. He died in 2017 after being released from prison and returning to the United States in a coma.