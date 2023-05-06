Saturday, May 6, 2023
Korean Peninsula | A US fighter jet crashed in South Korea

May 6, 2023
Korean Peninsula | A US fighter jet crashed in South Korea

The plane crashed near the US Osan base in South Korea.

American An F-16 fighter jet crashed during exercises in South Korea, says news channel CNN according to the United States Armed Forces.

The plane went down near the U.S. air base in Osan, located in the city of Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, just about 40 miles (65 kilometers) from the North Korean border. It fell on Saturday morning around 9:30-9:45 local time.

The pilot used an ejection seat and got out of the fighter before it crashed, and no bystanders were injured in the incident, according to the military.

South Korea Governor of Gyeonggi Province Kim Dong-yeon by the local rescue service was called to put out the fire caused by the fall. According to Kim, there was no danger of a secondary explosion from the situation.


