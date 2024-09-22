32-year-old Ye Jie won the admiration of many after she appeared in the women’s air pistol competition at the Paris Olympics, shooting calmly and confidently.

As videos of her shooting went viral, she received praise from celebrities like Elon Musk, who wrote on X: “She should be in an action movie. She’ll just play it like she’s not acting.”

According to the South China Morning Post, Ye Ji will play the role of a professional killer in a series called Crush.

The website quoted the series’ production company, Seoul-based Asia Lab Entertainment, as saying that Ye Ji will play the lead role alongside Indian actress Anushka Sen, without giving further details.