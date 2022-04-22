North Korean leader Kim Jong Un thanked South Korean President Moon Jae-in for his efforts to improve bilateral relations, according to state media, in an unexpected move after Pyongyang’s escalation of arms.

Tensions have increased on the Korean peninsula after the North tested a dozen weapons this year and showed signs of reactivating its nuclear program, in addition to the election in the South of Yoon Suk-yeol as president, who is tougher against Kim.

In his letter, the North Korean leader indicated that he appreciates “the sufferings and efforts undertaken by Moon Jae-in for the great cause of the nation until the last days of his term,” the official KCNA news agency said.

The South Korean presidency confirmed the exchange of letters between the two presidents, but did not initially offer details on their content.

During his term, which began in 2017 and ends on May 10, Moon met with Kim three times and facilitated the communist leader’s negotiations with then US President Donald Trump.

But talks broke down in 2019, and since then Pyongyang has treated Moon as a “nosy mediator” and ended a border liaison office that had cost Seoul $15 million.

In addition, in recent months, it has accelerated its weapons program, which is the target of international sanctions, and launched its most powerful intercontinental missile since 2017.

However, Kim says the “historic” summits with Moon have given “hope for the future”, according to KCNA.

The agency also claims that both leaders agreed that the relationship between the Koreas will develop if the two sides “make unremitting efforts”.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat