Atresmedia continues to explore international markets to import new productions and content. The group acquired the South Korean series ‘Saimdang: diario de luz’, the first fiction from this country to be broadcast on free-to-air television in Spain.

The premiere will be in Nova this Monday at 11:00 p.m. and arrives after being sold to other territories such as China, Japan, Malaysia, the United States, the Philippines, and Thailand. In this case, the thematic channel proposes one of those powerful love stories that cross barriers, interspersed with the beauty of the natural settings in which it was filmed, to win over an audience accustomed to watching soap operas on the channel.

Atresmedia's commitment to South Korean fiction is not surprising. On Netflix, for example, the platform even has a specific site for this type of dramatic series (k-dramas), where there is an extensive catalog of Asian productions, with titles such as 'La gloria', 'Crash Landing on You' or ' Business Proposal', among others. 'Saimdang: Diary of Light', released in 2017 in South Korea, stars actress Lee Young-ae, who gives life to Shin Saimdang, and Seo Ji-yoon. She is one of the best-known performers on the country's film scene and, with this project, she returned to the small screen after a ten-year retirement after starring in the film 'Sympathy for Lady Vegeance'. In fiction, she is accompanied by Son Seung-heon, a well-known South Korean actor and model, who plays the role of Prince Lee Gyum, of the Korean Joseon dynasty.

The blockbuster tells a story that takes place in two different eras. One is the present, with the protagonist of the series, Seo Ji-yon, a young art professor at the University of Seoul who is asked to certify her authorship of a very old painting, decisive for her future professional career. When the investigation begins, her life begins to fall apart: her husband leaves her and flees the country accused of fraud. However, on a trip to Italy, he discovers in a palace a very old diary and the portrait of a beautiful woman, with whom he bears an amazing resemblance, named Saimdang, which will help him confirm his doubts about the famous painting. From that moment he will embark on a race to recover his prestige and, with it, his life. The project stands out for being shot in natural settings, with a very careful photography and soundtrack, which transport the viewer to the exoticism of the Orient.

