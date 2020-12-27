On Saturday, a Korean national was arrested at IGI Airport in Delhi on charges of illegally carrying US $ 33 million worth of money. A senior official gave this information.

Lee Wonho, who is going to Seoul, was stopped during a security check at Terminal-3 of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. A total of 33 lakh rupees worth US $ 45,500 were recovered from his bag.

A senior official of the Central Industrial Security Force said that Korean citizens could not produce any valid documents for carrying such an amount of foreign exchange and it was handed over to the customs authorities for a full investigation.