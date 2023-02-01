The agency quoted the South Korean military as saying that the planes flew over the Yellow Sea, which lies between the Korean peninsula and China, in the first exercises of its kind this year.
This show of force comes after the US and South Korean defense ministers announced an increase in these exercises and security cooperation.
Strategic exercises
- The exercises included a B-1B strategic bomber, US Air Force F-22 and F-35B stealth fighters, and South Korean Army F-35A fighters.
- According to the South Korean Ministry of Defense, “These joint air exercises demonstrate the United States’ desire and ability to provide broad, strong and reliable deterrence against North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats.”
- All the joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea anger Pyongyang, which considers them rehearsals for a possible invasion and often responds with threats and exercises of its own.
