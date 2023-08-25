The airline Korean Air will begin to apply a measure that has generated controversy around the world: Weigh your passengers before boarding.

According to a company announcement, travelers who move from Gimpo International Airport and from Incheon International Airport they must meet the requirement in a few days in September.

Passengers and luggage will be weighed anonymously and the data will be collected by South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transportation.

Measure seeks information on the weight of aircraft and it is part of the mandatory policies that some airlines around the world must follow.

In the event that a passenger does not want to carry out the procedure, this You must communicate your wish to a Korean Air worker.

The program is not carried out continuously, but rather specific dates are selected to exercise the measure. In this case, the Korean airline will measure the weight from 28 to 3 september (at Gimpo Airport) and from 8 to 19 september (at Incheon Airport).

Another similar case occurred this year at Air New Zealand, which weighed more than 10,000 passengers at the end of May as part of a survey the airline conducted to better understand the aircraft’s weight balance, the company published in a statement.

Alastair James, spokesman for the company, stated in the document that “we weigh everything that gets on the plane, from meals to passenger luggage, among others.”

As in the case of Korean Air, participation in the survey was entirely voluntary for passengers. “Nobody, not even the workers, can see the weight that the scale marks. It is completely anonymous,” the report said.

The weight protocols, which had already been done for years, were delayed with the covid-19 pandemic, explains the Air New Zealand page. These reports are required by the New Zealand Civil Aviation Authority.

The rule explains that security protocols must have an average measurement of the weight of each passenger. To comply with the registration of this data, airlines can do this type of survey or accept the standard weight that has been stipulated by the authorities.

In New Zealand the average weight figure that was stipulated for a person older than 13 years is 86 kilograms. Which can affect the accuracy of security tests.

