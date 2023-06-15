South Korean actress Park Soon Ryun, known worldwide for her participation in the k-drama ‘Snowdrop’, tragically died in an accident in his own home at 29 years of age.

In various media it is made public that Park Soon Ryun died last Sunday, after having a domestic accident in the building where he lived.

South Korean media report that the young woman suffered a fall on the stairs of her apartment, which caused her severe head trauma for which she was rushed to the hospital, where they found that the brain damage was irreparable.

Park Soon Ryun and Jung Hae-In, star of ‘Snowdrop’ Instagram photo @snowdrop.drama

Park Soo Ryun’s parents decided to donate their daughter’s organs and in a statement shared by the Korean medium Soompi, it is noted that the young woman’s parents write:

“Only his brain is unconscious and his heart is still beating. There must be someone who desperately needs (the organs). Like his mother and father, we will be able to live consoled (for the fact that his heart) is donated to someone and continues to beat.

Park Soon Ryun was a model and an actress, and had excelled in musical comedies before coming to a series, Snowdrop, which gave her worldwide fame, she had also excelled in modeling.

On Instagram, hundreds of Park Soon Ryun fans are moved by the tragic event and write farewell messages and encouragement to the family, in different languages.

