Korea South Korean Defense Minister: We can strike “accurately and quickly” anywhere in North Korea – North said it would respond by hitting Seoul if necessary

The gap between Koreans has deteriorated rapidly in recent weeks following the South Korean election and North Korean missile tests.

North Korea has condemned the South Korean defense minister Suh Wookin Friday’s statements on how South Korea, with its advanced missiles, “have the ability to aim accurately and quickly at any target in North Korea,” according to Reuters.

In addition, Suh said the Department of Defense will ensure that the South Korean armed forces are prepared to respond in a “superior manner” to North Korean missile threats. Suh called North Korea an “enemy”.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-unin member of the Politburo holding a sister and in power Kim Yo-Jong said in a press release, Suhi’s statements further weakened inter-Korean relations and increased military tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

Kim Yo-jong also said that if South Korea took any “dangerous military action,” North Korea would respond by destroying key targets from the South Korean capital, Seoul.

Minister of Defense the comments and North Korea’s response to them further tighten the gap between the two countries.

There has been a threat of a more serious crisis in relations after the Conservative candidate Yoon Suk-yeol in the early March elections, he was narrowly elected the new president of South Korea.

Its predecessor Moon Jae-iniin compared to Yoon has been much more critical of North Korea. Among other things, Moon acted as an intermediary in the U.S.-North Korea talks, and himself negotiated several times with Kim Jong-un.

In the election debate, Yoon, for his part, threatened, among other things, to “teach Kim ways”. He said he was taking a hard line on North Korea’s “illegal and irresponsible acts”. Yoon’s five-year presidency begins in May.

Yoon has said he wants to improve South Korea’s relations with the United States and Japan.

As a sign increased missile tests in North Korea have also been held to tighten relations. North Korea has tested new ballistic intercontinental missiles several times this year.

According to Yoon, the only preventive strikes may be the only defense against North Korea’s new missiles.

Speeches about pre-emptive strikes have largely been interpreted as election rhetoric. In practice, a pre-emptive strike could mean the start of a nuclear war.