South Korea’s military has resumed artillery drills near its land border with the North for the first time in six yearsafter Seoul decided to suspend a 2018 agreement to reduce military tension between the two countries.

The exercises were held at shooting ranges located in Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces, next to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that separates the two countries, which are technically still at war. because the conflict that faced them between 1950 and 1953 instead ended with a ceasefire and a peace treaty.

«Artillery drills and training of maneuver units in border areas will be carried out regularly from now on,” the South Korean military said in a statement. The maneuvers were resumed after South Korea decided on June 4 to suspend the treaty signed with the North in 2018 in response to recent shipments of balloons containing garbage and attempts to interfere with the Pyongyang regime’s GPS system.

North Korea tests new tactical ballistic missile

North Korea has successfully tested a new tactical ballistic missile capable of carrying a super-large warheadlocal media reported, citing the Hwasong-11Da-4.5 missile, which is said to be capable of carrying a 4.5-ton warhead. “The test firing was conducted with a missile equipped with a simulated heavy warhead to check the stability of the flight and the accuracy of the strike at the maximum range of 500 kilometers and the minimum range of 90 kilometers,” the North’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said. Monday’s test firings came after the regime of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un denounced the latest joint military exercises by Seoul, Tokyo and Washington as an “Asian version of NATO” and warned of “fatal consequences.”