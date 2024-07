Record-breaking rains that hit southern parts of the Republic of Korea killed two people on Wednesday.

The Korean news agency Yonhap quoted an official at the meteorological agency as saying that the level of rainfall was the highest in nearly 200 years.

Parts of North Jeolla Province saw record-breaking downpours starting Wednesday morning, with Gunsan, 178 kilometers south of Seoul, recording 131.7 mm of rain in one hour, the highest hourly rainfall ever recorded nationwide.

The hourly rainfall represents more than 10 percent of Gunsan’s average annual rainfall of 1,246 mm.

Heavy rains also fell in parts of South Chungcheong Province, with Seocheon, 166 kilometers south of Seoul, recording 111.5 mm of rainfall.