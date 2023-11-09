An industrial robot crushed and killed a man at a vegetable packing plant in South Korea’s Gyeongsang province. The accident apparently occurred while the man, an employee of a robotics company in his forties, was inspecting the machinery to check the functioning of the robot’s sensors, before its test run.

The robot, produced by the company where the victim worked, had the function of lifting boxes of vegetables and placing them on pallets at the Donggoseong Export Agricultural Complex. The test of the machine’s operation, initially scheduled for November 6, had been postponed by two days due to problems with the robot’s sensor.

As reported by South Korea’s Yonhap news agency, the robotic arm, which was unable to distinguish the maintenance worker from the boxes of food he was handling, grabbed him and pushed him against the conveyor belt, crushing him. The man was immediately hospitalized, but died from injuries to his head and chest. The investigation department at Gosong police station said it was investigating the possibility of human error, and determining whether the machine had technical defects or safety problems.

The accident, however, is not an isolated case: already in March, again in South Korea, a worker suffered serious injuries after being grabbed by a robot in a car parts production plant.

Robots equipped with extensions for picking up and positioning objects are in fact common in the agricultural communities of South Korea, and in general the demand from industries for machinery or robots, especially if powered by artificial intelligence, has seen growth in recent years exponential. In Italy, according to the Artificial Intelligence Observatory, the Artificial Intelligence market has reached 500 million euros in 2022. In the industrial sector, the machines would in fact allow maintenance and predictive quality control, the use of artificial vision to fault detection, production planning and optimization.

However, the use of machines, especially if guided by artificial intelligence, opens the way to legitimate doubts and reflections regarding, among other things, the possibility of inappropriate use, abuse or under-use, safety risks due to errors of design, malfunctions or cyber attacks, or even ethical issues, such as threats from artificial intelligence to the right to privacy and data protection. Last, but not least, we add, as in this case, the problem of civil liability in accidents caused by machines.