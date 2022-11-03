Today some users can find out things ahead of time in the world of video games due to a certain specific detail, and that is the classification that different countries give to video games. And now, a new record could indicate that a third of Siphon Filteras well as Ghost Trick they would be back somehow.

The Korea Game Administration and Classification Committee qualified Syphon Filter 3 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 which suggests that the title will soon join the catalog of PlayStation Plus Classics, either on the PS4 or PS5 console. It’s worth mentioning that the first two games are already on the service, so this would be the logical step to take.

For its part, a game entitled Ghost Trick was also rated Korea:

The grade code for Ghost Trick is “GC-CC-NP”, which is used for PC versions, while “GC-CC-NV” is used for console versions. However, the GG-CC-NP ratings occur separately from the GG-CC-NV ratings, even if a game is on multiple platforms. That might suggest some kind of relaunch of Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective It is planned.

For now we will have to wait for confirmations.

Via: Gematsu