The weather agency on the tourist island of Jeju, located in southern Korea, announced that the island is expected to enter the area of ​​influence of Typhoon “Jongdari” starting tomorrow, Tuesday.

The typhoon is located in waters about 360 kilometers southwest of Okinawa Prefecture in Japan, moving southwest at a slow speed of 10 kilometers per hour, while the maximum wind speed near the center is 18 meters per second, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, citing the Jeju Meteorological Agency, on Monday.

The agency expects the typhoon to weaken and turn into a tropical depression within 48 hours, noting that Jeju Island will witness rain starting from dawn tomorrow and continuing until August 21, ranging between 30 – 80 mm, and may record more than 100 mm in some parts of the island.

The agency urged caution regarding safety and facility management as some parts are expected to receive rainfall of more than 30 mm per hour between noon on August 20 and morning on August 21. The typhoon may also be accompanied by strong winds with instantaneous speeds of up to 20 meters per second tomorrow afternoon in some parts of the island.