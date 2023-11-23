The Republic of Korea has been elected to the UNESCO World Heritage Committee for a four-year term until 2027.

Yonhap News Agency reported that Korea won membership yesterday, during a session of the General Assembly of States Parties to the Convention for the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage.

The Korean Foreign Ministry said, in a statement, that Korea’s election to membership in the Committee is the result of its active diplomacy based on its contribution to the World Heritage Foundation, noting that Korea plans to make pioneering contributions to the development of the Foundation, taking into account the new tasks of our time, including Response to climate change and coexistence between regional communities and heritage.

Korea obtained one of the two additional seats allocated to Asia-Pacific countries, while 8 other countries, including Vietnam, Ukraine, and Kenya, were elected to membership in the committee.

This is the fourth time that Korea has been elected as one of 21 members of the committee after being elected in 1997, 2005 and 2013.