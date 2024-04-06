Home page politics

Pellegrini or Korcok: The new president will be chosen in an election today in Slovakia. The result influences Russia policy. The news ticker.

Bratislava – One is considered the most beautiful politician in the country and Putin-Friend, the other loves cross-country skiing and is a liberal diplomat: At the Runoff election in Slovakia Peter Pellegrini and Ivan Korcok will fight for the presidency on Saturday (April 6th). The result of the election is eagerly awaited. Because it also determines whether the Russia-friendly head of government Robert Fico can implement his pro-Putin course unhindered in the country neighboring Ukraine. Most recently, both candidates were neck-and-neck in the polls.

In the election in Slovakia today, around 4.4 million eligible voters are called to elect a new head of state. The polls had recently indicated a neck-and-neck race between the Social Democratic parliamentary speaker Peter Pellegrini and the liberal former foreign minister and diplomat Ivan Korcok. Both candidates will be put to the vote in a runoff election. In the first round, Korcok won with 42.5 percent, ahead of Pellegrini with 37 percent. However, since none of the nine candidates who took part were able to get an absolute majority of the votes, it is now going into round two. Official results in the election are expected on Sunday morning. It was initially unclear whether there would be forecasts and projections beforehand.

Pellegrini vs. Korcok: Polls predict close race in runoff election in Slovakia

Liberal incumbent Zuzana Caputova is not running for a second five-year term despite her still great popularity. But whether Korcok or Pellegrini will be chosen as successor has not been able to be reliably predicted with a prediction recently. Korcok won clearly in the first round of voting. But what will now be crucial is how the supporters of the eliminated candidates behave. In two Polls on the Slovakia election In some cases Pellegrini was very narrowly ahead, in two others Korcok was ahead.

Running in the elections in Slovakia: Peter Pellegrini and Ivan Korcuk want to become president. © Alex Halada/Imago/Montage

Political scientist Radoslav Stefancik from the Bratislava University of Economics pointed this out in an interview with the news agency dpa pointed out that these polls should be viewed with caution: Before the first round of voting, the polls also showed Pellegrini in the lead, but in the end Korcok won by five and a half percentage points.

Regardless, the Slovakia election will be overshadowed by the war in neighboring Ukraine. This is domestic policy EU– and NATO country deeply divided. The three-party government made up of two social democratic and a right-wing populist-pro-Russian small party led by Prime Minister Robert Fico and the liberal and conservative opposition are arguing about the attitude to the Ukraine war, but also about the rule of law and democracy. Pellegrini is seen as an ally of Fico, who is skeptical about further arms sales to Ukraine and is promoting negotiations with Putin. During the election campaign, he described his opponent Korcok, who represents the EU line, as a “warmonger”. Korcok had promised during the election campaign to be a counterweight to the left-wing nationalist government.

Presidential election in Slovakia – these are the candidates Peter Pellegrini is an ally of Russia-friendly Prime Minister Robert Fico. The Slovakian with Italian roots was born in Banská Bystrica in 1975. His father worked as a car mechanic and his mother as a teacher. Pellegrini has a fondness for cars and music. Pellegrini speaks Slovak, Russian, German and English and has a pilot's license for single-engine light aircraft. The single 48-year-old was voted “Slovakia’s sexiest politician” by several women’s magazines. Ivan Korcok runs as an independent, but is supported by the opposition parties and is considered liberal. The 59-year-old diplomat has represented Slovakia in Germany, the USA and Switzerland. After returning from Washington in March 2020, Korcok became foreign minister and remained in office until 2022. Korcok, who speaks Slovak, English and German, is an avid sportsman, loves cross-country skiing and used to play volleyball professionally.

Against this background, the race for the presidency in the EU country is being watched very closely in Brussels. Because Fico is considered a kind of Orban of Slovakia, who is notorious for his close connections to Moscow.

Election results in elections in Slovakia: New president can influence

But what impact do the election results have in Slovakia? In principle, the presidential office has more representative functions in the Slovakian political system. Nevertheless, the president's word carries great weight in public. In the event of government crises, the president can temporarily set up a government himself. If Pellegrini wins the election, there are great fears that he will support the Fico government in all of its projects, it was recently said.

So the President of Slovakia can certainly delay laws and submit them to the Constitutional Court for review, and he has the right to reject judges that Parliament wants to appoint to the court. In this respect, the presidential election will definitely determine the direction in which Slovakia is heading – not only in terms of its attitude to the war in Ukraine, but also in terms of its own rule of law.

Capital citycurrency, EU member: All information about Slovakia at a glance

Slovakia has been a member of the European Union and NATO since 2004. In 2007, in accordance with the Schengen Agreement, border controls with EU countries were lifted, and in 2009 Slovakia joined the Eurozone. The currency therefore became the euro.

The country, whose capital is called Bratislava, is a democratic, parliamentary republic. The head of state is the president, who is elected for a five-year term. He shares his power with Parliament. Executive power in the country is exercised by the Government of the Slovak Republic headed by the Prime Minister. Robert Fico currently holds the office of Prime Minister. Slovakia forms the Visegrád Group with Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary.