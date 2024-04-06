Former Slovak Foreign Minister Korcok admitted defeat in the Slovak presidential elections

Former Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korczok admitted his defeat in the country's presidential elections and congratulated Peter Pellegrini, the speaker of the National Council of Slovakia and leader of the Voice – Social Democracy party, on his election as head of state, reports TASS.

“I’m disappointed,” he admitted.

However, the politician said that he is an athlete, so he knows how to accept defeat with dignity. He expressed the hope that Pellegrini will be a “sovereign president” who can properly defend the interests of Slovakia.

However, he believes that the opponent's campaign financing was not transparent. Korczok noted that he would not forgive his supporters for spreading false information that he is a supporter of the war. In addition, the former Foreign Minister called for the protection of democracy in Slovakia.

Earlier it became known that the head of the Slovak parliament, Peter Pellegrini, who opposes arms supplies to Ukraine, said that the republic would be on the side of peace, not war.