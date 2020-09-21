Highlights: Corona infection is increasing rapidly in the state

Jaipur

Corona infection in Rajasthan where it is steadily increasing its pace. At the same time, the number of infected people in the state is creating new records. According to the data late Sunday night, a new record of 1865 corona positive cases has been confirmed in the state.

Talking about the capital Jaipur, there is a continuous increase in the number of infected people here. Jaipur has the highest number of corona positives in the state.

Here is the data of various districts

In the state capital, 328 infected mills in Jaipur, 301 in Jodhpur, 141 in Alwar and 140 in Udaipur. Apart from this, 125 in Pali, 104 in Bhilwara, 101 in Ajmer, 62 in Kota, 58 in Bikaner, 42 in Nagaur, 41 in Tonk, 39 in Sikar, 37 in Bharatpur, 34 in Hanumangarh, 31 in Jhunjhunu, 30 in Churu, 29-29 in Ganganagar and Chittorgarh, 26 in Banswara, 22-22 in Dausa and Bundi, 21 in Jhalawar, 20 in Dholpur, 17 in Dungarpur, 16 in Sirohi, 14 in Barmer, 11 in Rajsamand, 11 in Sawai Madhopur, Karauli. , 10-10 in Jaisalmer and Baran, 6 in Pratapgarh, 4 in Jalore were found infected.

The figure reached 114989, the highest number of cases in Jaipur

It is noteworthy that the total number of infected people in the state has reached 114989. Now the highest number of cases are in the capital Jaipur, which has 17455. While Jodhpur is the second place, the total number of patients here is 16996. At present, the total active patient in the state is 18189. At the same time, 1336 patients have died from Corona in Rajasthan.