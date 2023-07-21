Koran burnings | The number of Muslim countries criticizing Sweden is growing rapidly

Among others, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Iran have invited the Swedish ambassador for an interview as a result of the demonstration organized in Stockholm on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia invites a Swedish diplomat to an interview to condemn the permits issued in Sweden for demonstrations that desecrate the Koran.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs made the announcement late Thursday.

In a statement, Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said it would give the Swedish “charge of affairs a note of protest, which includes the kingdom’s request to the Swedish authorities to take all immediate and necessary measures to stop these shameful acts.”

In the background is in front of the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm on Thursday organized demonstration. In the end, the Koran was not burned at the demonstration, but the book was trampled and kicked.

in the capital of Iraq, Baghdad the protesters invaded the night before Thursday to the Swedish embassy in Iraq and set a fire in the embassy area. The reason was the permit given in Sweden the day before for Thursday’s demonstration, where the intention was to burn the Koran.

The Embassy of Finland in Baghdad is located in the same walled embassy area. The staff of the Finnish embassy had already been evacuated to evacuation facilities on Wednesday.

Thursday Iraq ordered the Swedish ambassador to leave the country and invited the charge d’affaires of its Stockholm representation to his home. Iraq also announced that it would suspend Swedish communications technology company Ericsson’s license to operate in Iraq.

On the same day, the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation also condemned the Stockholm demonstration as “another provocative attack” that could not be justified by freedom of speech.

The Swedish ambassador has been invited to interviews in Jordan and Iran as well.

“We strongly condemn the frequent desecrations of the Holy Quran and the sanctities of Islam in Sweden,” said a spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry. Nasser Kanani and accused the Swedish government of inciting fear among Muslims around the world.

Iranian authorities have called for nationwide demonstrations on Friday.

So age Leader of the Islamist Hezbollah movement in Lebanon Hassan Nasrallah demands the expulsion of Sweden’s ambassador to Lebanon and the recall of Lebanon’s ambassador to Sweden.

The Kurdistan Regional Government in Iraqi Kurdistan has announced that it will suspend its work with its representative office in Sweden.

In Cairo, the capital of Egypt, the influential Al-Azhar University calls for a boycott of all Swedish products due to the desecration of the Koran. The matter is explained in the university’s bulletin. Al-Azhar University is the highest educational institution for Sunni Muslims.

Turkey, Syria and Qatar, among others, have also sharply criticized Thursday’s events.