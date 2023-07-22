Koran burnings | Iran is not going to let Sweden’s new ambassador into the country because of the Koran-related protests

According to Iran’s foreign minister, the new ambassador will not be accepted because Sweden has not intervened in the desecration of the Koran.

Iran is not going to let the new Swedish ambassador to the country. The decision is related to a demonstration organized in front of the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm on Thursday, where the Koran was trampled and kicked.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollah told about it on the country’s state television on Friday. According to Amir-Abdollah, Iran will not send an ambassador to Sweden either.

“The term of the Swedish ambassador in Tehran has ended and according to the order of the (Iranian) president, as long as Sweden does not intervene in the desecration of the Koran, we will not accept a new ambassador,” said Amir-Abdollah.

Swedish the new ambassador to Tehran is scheduled to start in August.

In Tehran, the capital of Iran, hundreds of people have demonstrated in front of the Swedish embassy. There have also been demonstrations in Iraq.

A total of 57 of the world’s Muslim countries have demanded that the Koran must be protected by international law.