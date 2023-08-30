WIf he wants to burn a Koran in Sweden, he has to register a public meeting with the police. You don’t have to state the purpose, after all there is freedom of speech. Usually, however, it is clear from the attached descriptions what is planned.

Julian Staib Political correspondent for northern Germany and Scandinavia based in Hamburg.

According to the newspaper “Dagens Nyheter”, around a dozen people in Sweden recently planned the burning of holy scriptures, both men and women. Most have Swedish citizenship, almost all have foreign roots. Some planned to burn the Torah, others Hindu holy scriptures. In fact, only Korans were burned in the end, by two Iraqis.