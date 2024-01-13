With videoThe attempt by Pegida leader Edwin Wagensveld to set fire to a Koran in Arnhem on Saturday got completely out of hand. The police could not prevent angry counter-demonstrators from attacking Wagensveld. He was injured, as were several officers. The police were pelted with fireworks and stones.
