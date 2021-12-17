An avalanche of bags from Copenhagen floods mall corridors and urban centers on commercial dates. Largest operation of the CRM group, which also controls Chocolates Brasil Cacau and Kop Koffee, the early appearance of the red bags in early December confirmed the prospects of boosting the brand’s retail sales by 50% this Christmas compared to 2019.

It is the grand finale of an expansionist year for the company, which increased the franchise network by 12%, reaching the current 900 stores, and had revenues of R$1.7 billion, 35% more than registered before the pandemic.

The potential for growth that the company sees in the country justifies the 130 new stores planned for next year and the projection to increase results by 30%. the CEO Renata Vichi credits the good moment to efforts to consolidate chocolate’s status as a giftable item.

She recalls that investments in packaging and product innovation pull sales in categories such as Panettone, which can cost up to R$ 150 at Kopenhagen. “Seasonalities boost our market share, and the end of the year is almost equal to Easter in sales today”, said the executive to DINHEIRO, pointing out that the Sunday Christian holiday represents about 30% of gross revenue for the year. “For this Christmas, we use our database to guide retailers’ orders and be more assertive.”

The launch of the Kopenhagen app at the beginning of the month strengthens the digital agenda, another pillar of the expansion of the CRM group, whose 20% share of annual sales is a feedback for physical retail. E-commerce and sales of delivery platforms over the last year were key to sustaining the company’s ambition and guaranteeing franchisees a generous share of the BRL 11 billion of chocolate sales in 2020, up 2.4% compared to previous year, according to the Brazilian Association of the Chocolate, Peanut and Candy Industry.

A week before Christmas, the company is already taking its projections for the year for granted, based on a survey by the National Confederation of Store Leaders, which foresaw the injection of R$ 60 billion into the retail sector. In addition to Kopenhagen’s leap, the estimate for Christmas sales at Chocolates Brasil Cacau was 40% higher than in 2019. “The store chain gave us capillarity, and the digital presence made us more accessible,” stated Renata. Even with the stores closed on the eve of the last two Easters, the movement ensured record results, with the sale of 95% of the franchisees’ stocks last year and 98%, in 2021.

GAAP The biggest reoccurrence of purchases during the period, associated with the increase of ten points in Kopenhagen’s brand recall among consumers, according to internal research, please the private equity fund Advent, which took over the controlling interest of CRM in October 2020. This year, the 48 new stores in regions where the group did not operate helped to fill the gap in the operation in the national market. For 2022, the expansion will be divided into 70% to strengthen the current park and 30% to open up fronts in the national territory.

Kopenhagen will represent 77% of the openings, while Chocolates Brasil Cacau will have the remaining 23%. Responsible for realizing the sales generated online, franchisees help to reduce the main frictions of this expansion: the freight rate (currently at R$15) and the delivery time (up to three hours). “We are looking to our delivery apps to attract customers to our platforms,” said the CEO. “We want to deliver within 40 minutes, so we need to integrate stocks and mobilize the entire store network.”

But not even in this segment the business is completely sweet. The consumption of the cafeteria in Kopenhagen stores and the Kop Koffee banner, launched in 2019, was marginal to the expansion of the last two years. The corporate flow, which maintained the operation, only reached the level before the pandemic in October this year, while sales of chocolate lines exceeded the level of two years ago by 40%. The industry still suffered 15% inflationary pressure on costs, impacted by the high exchange rate and commodities. “We transfer 7% to the final consumer and we secure the margins increasing efficiency in the chain”, stated Renata.