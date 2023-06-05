Witnessing your own funeral: it’s possible thanks to the musical duo Koos Sekreve and Jolentha Zaat. They visit the hospice to sing the songs for patients that will also be heard at their funeral. And that is more exciting than performing at a funeral, they notice. “A father started hugging his crying daughter. That was one thing.”
Lisa Fox
Latest update:
05-06-23, 16:21
