Teun Koopmeiners Milan's executioner and Atalanta flies to the Italian Cup

Milan-Atalanta in the Italian Cup (with the Goddess flying into the semi-final against Fiorentina and the Devil furious at the refereeing decisions, here is the slow motion with the 3 key episodes of the match) was the night of the consecration of Teun Koopmeiners. If ever there was a need. The Dutch midfielder's absolute talent certainly didn't need to be discovered in the match at San Siro, but the great performance in La Scala of football and in front of almost 4.5 million viewers on Canale 5 (TV ratings) amplifies what many football fans have known for a while.

Double for the 25 year old Dutchman who to be honest struggled at the beginning, but when his engine warmed up he became a real cross for the Devil. Beyond the two goals (6 in the season with 4 assists, last year 10 goals and 7 winning passes), RoboCop he is an all-round player: midfielder, playmaker or behind the strikershigh school technique and ability to filter in front of the defense (he was born as a central defender in the back pack).

Teun Koopmeiners displaces Mike Maignan and scores the 2-1 goal (photo Lapresse)



Koopmeiners, the treasure of Percassi's Atalanta. Those 48 million refused to Napoli

It is no coincidence that Teun Koopmeiners – who joined Atalanta from AZ Alkmaar in 2021 for 14 million euros plus a 10 million bonus upon reaching 50 appearances (widely outdated) – is a very valuable piece on the 'shelves' of the transfer market. Last summer Napoli tried to snatch him from Atalanta, but 48 million wasn't enough to convince president Antonio Percassi's club.

Transfer market, Koopmeiners-Juventus: the Lady attacks the Atalanta jewel

Koopmeiners remained in Bergamo and will return to being a transfer man next summer. Many top clubs are interested in him, especially La Giuntoli's Juventus, who has been dreaming of buying him for some time and if the conditions are right will try to dress him in a black and white shirt. According to Sky Sports there would even have been an Old Lady poll as early as Januarybut Atalanta isn't thinking about selling him in the middle of the season. We will talk about it again in July-August. The price is clear: last summer Atalanta didn't let him leave for 48 million, now it will be necessary exceed (at least) the threshold of 50 (but maybe even 60…) to try to sit at a table with the Bergamo club.

Koopmeiners, Mr. 50 million star of Atalanta who dreams of victory in the Italian Cup

RoboCop mister 50 million. “It's a lot of money, even too much… – he said Teun Koopmeiners after the victory of his Goddess against Milan in the Italian Cup – I am happy at Atalanta and I have a lot of respect. My flexibility? I also played defender in AZ, then here I played midfielder and now also a bit in attack. I'm happy in all positions”

