It is a mistake of only a few grams of yeast per pack of oliebollen mix, but the result is not tender. “Without yeast you get bricks,” says the Houtense oliebollen baker Freek Hogenboom. “It really doesn’t work at all if you do it anyway. Without yeast there is no rising.”

Koopmans advises against taking up a hobby with yeast. The danger of adding too much yeast is too great. The oliebollen then become sponges and gas bubbles can form in the hot oil, resulting in dangerous splashing.

Hogenboom, who bakes 30,000 oliebollen on New Year’s Eve for his oliebollen drive-through, says that the ratio between flour and yeast is very precise. “If there turns out to be yeast in the pack and you add yeast yourself, it won’t work out again.”

Koopmans advertises to point out the error to customers.

It is unknown how the mistake could have been made. No one at Koopmans could be reached for comment.

According to the baking mix maker, this concerns only a limited number of packs of mix that were produced during an overnight production run between 2:30 and 5:00 pm with the code L212447. The suits ended up at ‘a few dozen regional supermarkets’ and not at the national supermarket chains.

Hogenboom does have a tip for those who accidentally started baking with the wrong mix on New Year’s Eve. “Run to the bakery quickly! Bakers work with their own recipes, so you know for sure that they are good.”

Koopmans was forced to advertise nationally about the mistake with the Koopmans Oliebollenmix Original. Customers get their money back.

