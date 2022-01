Wesley Koolhof has won the first tennis tournament of 2022. The 32-year-old doubles specialist won the Melbourne tournament together with Briton Neal Skupski. Koolhof and Skupski were 6-4 6-4 too strong for the Kazakh Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi from Pakistan in the final.

