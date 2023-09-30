THE koolakamba or kooloo-kamba are gods hypothetical hybrids between chimpanzees (Pan genre) and gorillas (genus Gorilla), and these animals have been reported in Africa since the mid-19th century, but there is no empirical evidence to demonstrate its existenceit is therefore about a legend or a speculation based on incorrect observations or cases of mutations or genetic anomalies. In this article we will try to examine the origins, characteristics and evidence of the koolakamba from a scientific and technical point of view, from a zoological point of view, when they were first heard, how, and all the latest information about them.

First of all, let’s analyze the origins of the name which derives from the words used by the indigenous populations (Nkomi and Bakalai) in the Ovenga River region of central West Africa, today Gabon; these populations used the term “kooloo” to indicate the characteristic cry of this monkeydifferent from that of the other primates in the area, while the term “kamba” instead means “to speak” in the Commi (Nkomi) language. The name koolakamba therefore means “talk kooloo” or “talk like a monkey”.

The first to use the name was the French explorer Paul Du Chailluwho visited Gabon between 1856 and 1859 and between 1863 and 1865. Du Chaillu collected several testimonies and legends about the monkeys of the region, including that of the koolakamba, also he himself claimed to have killed and studied some koolakamba specimens, describing them as hybrids between chimpanzees and gorillas. Du Chaillu published his observations and illustrations of him in his books Explorations and Adventures in Equatorial Africa (1861) e A Journey to Ashango-Land (1867).

After discovering the origin of the name, let’s see the characteristics of this elusive species; according to Du Chaillu, the koolakamba had some physical characteristics that distinguished them from both chimpanzees and gorillasamong these characteristics we can find:

a short and wide pelvic structure, similar to that of humans;

a prominent supraorbital crest, similar to that of gorillas;

high zygomatic arches, similar to those of gorillas;

a snout less protruding than that of chimpanzees;

a set of teeth in which the upper and lower incisors met to form a grinding surface, different from that of chimpanzees and gorillas;

a greater cranial capacity than that of chimpanzees.

Du Chaillu argued that these characteristics were the result of crossbreeding between a male gorilla and a female chimpanzeehe excluded the opposite possibility because he believed that a female gorilla could not give birth to a child with such a large head, furthermore he also hypothesized that the koolakamba were sterile, like other animal hybrids.

The evidence of the koolakamba

Du Chaillu’s claims about koolakamba they were never confirmed by other scholars or by empirical evidenceIndeed there is no genetic proof, morphological or behavioral that demonstrates the existence of hybrids between chimpanzees and gorillas, on the contrary, there are several reasons to exclude this possibility, including:

the geographical distance between the distribution areas of chimpanzees and gorillas , with the former living in a band stretching from Senegal to Tanzania, while the latter live in two separate areas: one in Central Africa and one in East Africa. The two species overlap only in some limited areas, where they do not appear to interact with each other;

, with the former living in a band stretching from Senegal to Tanzania, while the latter live in two separate areas: one in Central Africa and one in East Africa. The two species overlap only in some limited areas, where they do not appear to interact with each other; the genetic difference between chimpanzees and gorillas, they diverged from a common ancestor about 10 million years ago and have accumulated many differences in the number, shape and arrangement of chromosomes. These differences make the formation of compatible gametes between the two species and the birth of a fertile hybrid very unlikely;

the behavioral difference between chimpanzees and gorillas. Chimpanzees and gorillas have very different social systems, eating habits and methods of communication, the former live in multi-male and multi-female groups, with a hierarchy based on aggression and alliance, while the latter live in groups uni-male and multi-female, with a dominant male protecting and controlling the females. Chimpanzees are omnivores and feed on fruit, leaves, insects and occasionally meat.

Gorillas are herbivores and feed mainly on leaves, stems and roots. Chimpanzees use a variety of vocalizations, gestures, and facial expressions to communicate with each other. Gorillas primarily use body language and movements to communicate with each other.

These differences make it very unlikely that the two species will be attracted to each other and mate with each other.

So if koolakambas aren’t chimpanzee-gorilla hybrids, what are they? There are two possible alternative explanations: the first is that they are chimpanzees with mutations or that there are genetic anomalies that make them resemble gorillas, hypothesis supported by some documented cases of chimpanzees with unusual characteristics, such as a prominent supraorbital crest, different dentition or greater cranial capacity, characteristics that could be due to natural variations in the chimpanzee population or to hereditary or acquired diseases.

The second alternative is that koolakambas are a species in their own right, different from both chimpanzees and gorillas. This hypothesis is supported by some researchers who believe that Koolakamba are direct descendants of the common ancestor between chimpanzees and gorillas, which evolved independently of the other two species. This hypothesis, however, would require finding fossil or genetic evidence that confirms the existence of this ancestral species and its survival to the present day.

The latest information on koolakambas dates back to 2016, when a team of researchers published a study on the mitochondrial DNA of some chimpanzee specimens preserved in museums, including those killed and studied by Du Chaillu. The study compared the mitochondrial DNA of chimpanzees with that of gorillas and humans, to see if there were any traces of hybridization between the species.

The study showed that the mitochondrial DNA of chimpanzees was very similar to that of other chimpanzees and very different from that of gorillas and humanstherefore it was excluding the possibility that the Koolakamba were hybrids between chimpanzees and gorillas or between chimpanzees and humans. The study also excluded the possibility that koolakambas were a separate species, different from both chimpanzees and gorillas and therefore confirmed the hypothesis that koolakambas were chimpanzees with mutations or genetic anomalies that made them resemble gorillas .

In summary, koolakambas are hypothetical hybrids between chimpanzees and gorillas, reported in Africa since the mid-19th century, but never empirically proven, it is therefore a legend or speculation based on erroneous observations or cases of mutations or genetic anomalies And scientific and technical evidence excludes the possibility that the two species can interbreed with each other or that a separate species existsdifferent from both chimpanzees and gorillas.

The most plausible hypothesis is that koolakambas are chimpanzees with unusual characteristics, due to natural variations or diseases and are therefore an example of how nature can create different and surprising forms, but also of how human imagination can create fascinating and mysterious stories.

If you are attracted by science or technology, continue to follow us, so you don't miss the latest news from all over the world!