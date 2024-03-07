The Dutchman Olav Kooij won the fifth stage of the Paris Nice this Thursday after an electric sprint that allowed him to surpass Mads Pedersen and Pascal Ackermann after a 193.5 kilometer long stage, with four third-class mountain prizes, a intermediate sprint, which ended up being quiet for the leaders.

Santiago Buitrago and Rigoberto Urán began stage 5 with the aim of defending their position in the general classification and continuing to fight for the title of a race that is led by the Australian Lucas Plapp, who yesterday took the yellow jersey.

The fraction began with an early escape, Pierre Latour and Sandy Dujardin (Total Energies), Alexis Gougeard (Cofidis), Dries de Bondt (Dechathlon-Ag2R), Mathias Norsgaard (Movistar) and Mathijs Paasschens (Lotto Dstny) tried it after the halfway point of the race and began to gain a significant advantage over the main peloton.

Behind, the Colombian Santiago Buitrago kept an eye on Lucas Plapp and the Dane Jonas Vingegaard, he ran very close to them to avoid surprises in a stage in which the mountain moved the group little.

News in development…