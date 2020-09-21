Trainee pilot Konark Sharan has died in Azamgarh plane crash in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning. Konark hailed from Palwal, Haryana. Palwal lost one of his promising sons in this painful accident on Monday morning. Konark Sharan, 30, a resident of Adarsh ​​Colony, was undergoing pilot training at Indira Gandhi National Flight Academy. He died in an aircraft crash on Monday during a Solo flight.Konark had a 40-hour flight left. Trainee pilot Konark Sharan flew from the academy on Monday morning. During the flight, the aircraft crashed in a village in Azamgarh district. The reason for the crash is said to be bad weather and lightning.

Konark was flying the four-seater TB-20 aircraft of Indira Gandhi National Flight Academy (IGURA), Amethi. On hearing the news of the death of trainee pilot Konark Saran, the colony and their ancestral village, Alhapur, created chaos. Konark’s family says they were planning to marry him when the training was over. Ladle Konark, a parent and three sisters, passed 12th and did B.Tech from Thapar University.



There was only 40 hours of training left, a crash due to bad weather

In his desire to become a pilot after passing B.Tech, Konark had enrolled for pilot training at Indira Gandhi National Flight Academy about two years ago. Konark’s family said he was to have a 200-hour flight. Had completed 160 hours of flight and 40 hours were outstanding. On Monday, he was on a solo flight and the aircraft crashed due to bad weather. Konark’s three sisters Pratibha, Sujata and Meenakshi are married. Meenakshi works in Air India. Father Ramsharan has retired from Air India.